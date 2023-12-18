Events were held in Boston’s historic buildings on Saturday to mark the most famous tea party in history.

December 16 this year marked 250 years since the Boston Tea Party in the US – a pivotal moment that shaped the course of American history.

Organised by Transported, a series of commemorative activities and workshops were held at The Stump, Guildhall Museum, Fydell House and the Market Place.

This included a free history trail for people to follow, re-enactment group ‘Recoats and Revolutionaries’, plus history talks and displays.

Some also had the unique opportunity to taste the actual tea varieties that were thrown into Boston Harbour in 1773 when American colonialists staged their protest about taxes.

A Transported spokesperson said: “Everything went well on the day and we had lots of people getting involved with the various creative sessions.”

1 . Revolutionaries Will Duckworth and Alicia Martin inside the Stump for the Boston Tea Party events. Photo: David Dawson

2 . Art activities Art activities at Fydell House. Pictured is Belper artist, Chris Lewis-Jones with Louise Baxter, of Skegness. Photo: David Dawson

3 . Lanterns Dovile Sakalauskaite and Angela Rakita, aged eight, of Boston, with display of lanterns. Photo: David Dawson

4 . Talk & Tea Talk & Tea at The Guildhall. Pictured is Dr Anna Scott of Transported, University of Lincoln. Photo: David Dawson