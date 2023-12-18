Register
BREAKING
Pictured at St Botolph's Church (The Stump) are from left, Corporal Peter Holyoake and Private James MorrisPictured at St Botolph's Church (The Stump) are from left, Corporal Peter Holyoake and Private James Morris
Pictured at St Botolph's Church (The Stump) are from left, Corporal Peter Holyoake and Private James Morris

GALLERY: Town marks the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party

Events were held in Boston’s historic buildings on Saturday to mark the most famous tea party in history.
By Gemma Gadd
Published 18th Dec 2023, 15:38 GMT

December 16 this year marked 250 years since the Boston Tea Party in the US – a pivotal moment that shaped the course of American history.

Organised by Transported, a series of commemorative activities and workshops were held at The Stump, Guildhall Museum, Fydell House and the Market Place.

This included a free history trail for people to follow, re-enactment group ‘Recoats and Revolutionaries’, plus history talks and displays.

Some also had the unique opportunity to taste the actual tea varieties that were thrown into Boston Harbour in 1773 when American colonialists staged their protest about taxes.

A Transported spokesperson said: “Everything went well on the day and we had lots of people getting involved with the various creative sessions.”

Will Duckworth and Alicia Martin inside the Stump for the Boston Tea Party events.

1. Revolutionaries

Will Duckworth and Alicia Martin inside the Stump for the Boston Tea Party events. Photo: David Dawson

Art activities at Fydell House. Pictured is Belper artist, Chris Lewis-Jones with Louise Baxter, of Skegness.

2. Art activities

Art activities at Fydell House. Pictured is Belper artist, Chris Lewis-Jones with Louise Baxter, of Skegness. Photo: David Dawson

Dovile Sakalauskaite and Angela Rakita, aged eight, of Boston, with display of lanterns.

3. Lanterns

Dovile Sakalauskaite and Angela Rakita, aged eight, of Boston, with display of lanterns. Photo: David Dawson

Talk & Tea at The Guildhall. Pictured is Dr Anna Scott of Transported, University of Lincoln.

4. Talk & Tea

Talk & Tea at The Guildhall. Pictured is Dr Anna Scott of Transported, University of Lincoln. Photo: David Dawson

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:American