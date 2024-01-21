Grant for West Lindsey's only Heritage hall

Work to revive the only building in West Lindsey under the care of English Heritage has been boosted by a £222k grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

East side of the property and the tower. Image: Christopher Ison/English Heritage

The project at Gainsborough Old Hall, which starts this month, will be done in phases and will be completed in 2025. The Hall will remain open throughout.

The grant will fund the creation of an employability skills and development programme for the community, with the creation of a new role of community engagement coordinator and new volunteering opportunities, as well as revitalising the garden and enabling conservation works to the building itself. More fun, family events and fresh interpretation is planned to better tell the story of the Old Hall too.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louise Fountain, Property Manager at English Heritage said: “We are so grateful to The National Lottery Heritage Fund for this grant, which will allow us to start the next chapter here. Gainsborough Old Hall has always [been], and will continue to be, at the heart of the local community and we look forward to a new era for this magnificent property.”

Having previously been managed by Lincolnshire County Council, in 2021 Gainsborough Old Hall came into the direct care of English Heritage.

Prior to its relaunch in 2021, this unique 15th century property underwent significant conservation and reinterpretation work, in order to preserve its fascinating story for generations to come. Highlights included revamping of the tearoom and shop space; new interpretation; conservation of around 15 portraits, as well as a reimagining of interior spaces to tell the stories of the building.

Robyn Llewellyn, Director, England, Midlands & East at The National Lottery Heritage Fund said: "We are delighted to support English Heritage with their New Beginnings project, that will bring to life the fascinating stories at Gainsborough Old Hall. Thanks to National Lottery players, visitors from far and wide will be able to deepen their connection with this important heritage."