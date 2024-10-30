Sisters Mina (6) and Amelie (3) dress up at the Halloween weekend in Heckington Mill's visitor centre. Photo: Holly Parkinsonplaceholder image
Sisters Mina (6) and Amelie (3) dress up at the Halloween weekend in Heckington Mill's visitor centre. Photo: Holly Parkinson

Halloween family entertainment at Heckington Windmill

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert

News Editor

Published 30th Oct 2024, 15:33 BST
Heckington Windmill held a weekend of Halloween themed family entertainment.

The fun-packed activities at the heritage attraction took place from Friday to Sunday, October 25-27.

There were pumpkins, spiders, competitions and a special hunt around the grounds for children.

There was also due to be an October beer festival at the 8 Sail Brewery which is based on site.

The brewery will also be holding an outdoor Christmas concert with the Salvation Army brass band on December 22 from 2-4pm

Heckington Mill volunteers L to R - Luke Shucksmith, Ross Houltby, Stu Conlin and Karen Hill. Photo: Holly Parkinson

The pumpkin trail around Heckington Mill. Photo: Holly Parkinson

Isabella Oldrey 6 and dad Joe Oldrey, from Heckington, joined in the Halloween weekend fun at the mill. Photo: Holly Parkinson

The pumpkin trail at Heckington Windmill. Photo: Holly Parkinson

