The fun-packed activities at the heritage attraction took place from Friday to Sunday, October 25-27.
There were pumpkins, spiders, competitions and a special hunt around the grounds for children.
There was also due to be an October beer festival at the 8 Sail Brewery which is based on site.
The brewery will also be holding an outdoor Christmas concert with the Salvation Army brass band on December 22 from 2-4pm
Heckington Mill volunteers L to R - Luke Shucksmith, Ross Houltby, Stu Conlin and Karen Hill. Photo: Holly Parkinson Photo: HOLLY PARKINSON
The pumpkin trail around Heckington Mill. Photo: Holly Parkinson Photo: HOLLY PARKINSON
Isabella Oldrey 6 and dad Joe Oldrey, from Heckington, joined in the Halloween weekend fun at the mill. Photo: Holly Parkinson Photo: HOLLY PARKINSON
The pumpkin trail at Heckington Windmill. Photo: Holly Parkinson Photo: HOLLY PARKINSON