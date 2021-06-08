Have your say on Welbourn conservation area boundary review

Welbourn EMN-150213-145528001

North Kesteven District Council is looking to review aspects of the Welbourn Conservation Area through a local consultation this summer.

There has been a Conservation Area designation in place in Welbourn since 1977, however it has not since been appraised, reviewed or a detailed management plan developed.

As part of a rolling programme of prioritised conservation area reviews, council officers have prepared a draft conservation area appraisal and management plan for Welbourn, with proposals to make some changes to the conservation area’s

boundaries.

This may mean some areas need to be included or taken out of the conservation area if found to have changed in importance, relevance or condition.

Andrew McDonough, Head of Service for Development, Economic and Cultural Services said: “Welbourn is one of our oldest adopted conservation areas and we hope many residents will take part in the consultation. It’s important that our

heritage is preserved, not just for now but for future generations to enjoy.”

The consultation on the proposed conservation area appraisal and management plan for Welbourn, which begins on June 14, proposes revisions to the boundary areas and includes a description of individual character areas and features that are of special interest, and once adopted will be used to develop a robust framework for planning decision making.

The four week public consultation period will also include an online public consultation event on June 17, with question and answer sessions via Microsoft Teams between 3-4pm and 6-7pm.