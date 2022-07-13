Heckington Windmill awarded £133,936 grant from Lottery Heritage Fund

Heckington Windmill.

Supported through the National Lottery Heritage Fund, which is financed by lottery players, the project will enable the voluntary-run charity to develop new events and activities at the windmill which will allow new audiences and volunteers to engage in new and different ways.

The grant will go towards funding a part-time heritage officer role who will work closely with the trustees over the next three years to develop and implement an audience development plan.

There will be opportunities for people to develop new skills in milling, baking and heritage skills, along with developing and recruiting volunteers.

Heckington Windmill is the only remaining eight sailed windmill in the country and is a Grade I listed building.

In 2017, the trust received Heritage Fund support for a £1.6m project to purchase the historic land and buildings around the windmill and restore them to create a unique visitor experience including a micro-brewery – using malt ground by the windmill – a bakehouse and Miller’s tearooms.

Following the success of this project, the trust now plans to expand and develop the activities, courses and access on site for a wider audience to enjoy.

Commenting on the award, trust chairman, Charles Pinchbeck said: “It’s fantastic news for the windmill. The trust is celebrating its 40th jubilee year this year and it’s a wonderful start to the year. It will make a massive difference to what we can do at Heckington.

“After the successful opening of the regeneration project by HRH the Princess Royal, this will help us share the windmill and its exciting stories with so many more people.

“It’s great news for the area as it will attract so many more people and for all our volunteers too. Once again, we’re enormously grateful to National Lottery players for making all this possible.”

The windmill itself is owned by Lincolnshire County Council and leased to the trust for 99 years.