Heritage concern over lodge development site near Market Rasen

Two areas at Poplar Farm on the Tealby road have already been approved for lodge developments.

Plans for the third phase take the development onto the other side of the road – land which borders Hamilton Hill.

It is the hill area English Heritage is concerned about.

The plans are currently at the consultation stage and the heritage body has submitted its concerns.

In documents on the West Lindsey planning site, Tim Allen, team leader (development advice) at English Heritage said: “The location of the proposed development is the north facing side of Hamilton Hill, an undesignated heritage asset associated with the Lincolnshire Rising of 1536.”

The Rising was a reaction to Henry VIII’s break with Rome and the dissolution of the lesser monasteries under Thomas Cromwell.

The failure of the Lincolnshire Rising was succeeded by the larger Pilgrimage of Grace – the most significant resistance to the Tudor state.

Mr Allen continued: “Hamilton Hill by Market Rasen is identified as a site where substantial numbers of rebels assembled before proceeding towards Lincoln.”

He added that the site is one of a series of assembly points which appear to reflect established landmarks and places of assembly in the county.

Mr Allen continued: “The proposed development site is likely to contain the remains of this brief but intense period of occupation, including material culture and the remains of camps.

“The place name resembles other places of public assembly in the medieval landscape (implying a scarred hill or stone) compare Hamilton Hill by Mansfield (a scheduled monument) or the unlocated Hamilstan (scarred stonein Derbyshire Domesday).”

In conclusion, Mr Allen went on to say: “Historic England has concerns regarding the application on heritage grounds.

“We consider that the issues and safeguards outlined in our advice need to be addressed in order for the application to meet the [relevant] requirements of the NPPF (National Planning Policy Framework).”

• Plans for the development and comments made– both for and against the proposals – can be seen on the West Lindsey Planning site.