Heritage day in Horncastle shows preview of Horncastle Heritage Trail interpretation boards
The community came together at the library on Saturday (May 25) to celebrate Horncastle Local History Day.
Visitors were able to peruse rare archive material from the Horncastle History & Heritage Society, Robert Bell & Co and the library’s census records, while also viewing footage from the Horncastle to Skegness walk was shown throughout the day.
Dr Ian Marshman, Chairman of the Horncastle History and Heritage Society, led a guided walk along the route of the Horncastle Heritage Trail, and there was also a talk on the Roman wall in the library.
For the younger visitors, Rhubarb Theatre brought some ridiculous Roman fun to the town and they were also able to handle some Roman artefacts.
Also on display was a series of interpretation boards, which are to be installed in 20 locations to complement the Horncastle Heritage Trail. The project was initiated by Rod Sambrook and worked on by Mary Silverton and members of Horncastle Walkers.
More recently the project has been taken forward by Kate Giffen, Place Officer at ELDC who brought it to completion. “I am so thrilled to be able to launch these interpretation boards and celebrate the completion of a long running project, she said, "Capitalizing on our history and heritage is a vital element of our economic development strategy and helps to keep our local history alive for future generations.
"I would like to extend my thanks to everyone involved in the project with special mention to Paul Scott and Dr Ian Marshman for invaluable help with content and Catherine Raisen at PSPS for her fabulous design work.”
The boards will remain on display in the library for the next few weeks before installation on the heritage trail.