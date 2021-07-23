Historic steam locomotive back on track giving trips this weekend in Skegness

Jurassic will operate trains at the Lincolnshire Coast Light Railway in Skegness.

Jurassic, built in 1903, will operate trains tomorrow, Saturday (July 24).

It had been feared that circumstances beyond the Lincolnshire Coast Light Railway's control would prevent her operating what will be the first passenger trains since 2019 on the award-winning historic narrow gauge railway.

However the problems have now been resolved and she is now ready to operate.

Trains are due to run from 11am to 4pm. The first ones may be diesel operated, while Jurassic raises steam.

Fares will be £2 return and £5 for a family (2 adults + 3 children), under-3 free.

Steam trains with Jurassic are now expected to run on Saturdays to the beginning of September. Heritage diesel trains will operate on Wednesdays until the beginning of September.