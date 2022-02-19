Historical talks on Knights Templar and county witches

Learn more about the history of the Knights Templar. EMN-220219-115224001

Bookings for sessions have been coming in thick and fast at the county heritage organisation’s offices with new talks and workshops being added every week and there is something for everyone to enjoy from the comfort of your own home, at face-to-face events and even professional development.

Booking into any events, means you are also supporting your Lincolnshire heritage charity protecting and conserving our heritage.

In February, there is launch of a new, four-part talk series with Dr Nicholas Morton of Nottingham Trent University on the History of the Knights Templar. The Knights Templar have been fascinating historians for centuries. Their origins lie in the 1120s when a small band of knights swore to defend the pilgrim roads to Jerusalem. Yet within a few decades they rose to become a vast international organisation fielding armies of soldiers and calling upon revenues comparable to those of Christendom’s leading monarchs. He will explore the Templar Order itself and the ideas underpinning its rise to power.

The 12th century preceptory tower at Temple Bruer is one of the most important historical buildings in the Sleaford area. EMN-220219-115201001

Each starts at 7pm lasting 45 minutes with questions afterwards. Tickets: £6 member ticket/£8 non-member ticket, or book all four talks at £18 members/£25 non-members.

Next Thursday (Feb 24) the first talk is on The First Crusade and the Origins of the Templars. This is followed on March 24 with The Templars and the Wars of the Crusader States. April 21 discusses The Templars in the British Isles and Western Europe and the fourth talk is on May 19 on The Templar Heresy Trials.