Horncastle and Louth take centre stage in festival to celebrate heritage and culture

Attractions and events in the Horncastle and Louth areas have been pinpointed as historical gems in the schedule for the country’s latest Heritage Open Days festival.

Heritage Open Days, backed by the specialist heritage insurer Ecclesiastical, is England’s largest festival of history and culture, involving thousands of local volunteers and organisations.

Every year, it brings people together to celebrate their heritage, community and history, offering the public the chance to see places of interest and try out new experiences.

And among the 5,800 free events taking place between now and this Sunday (September 21) at a wide range of venues and heritage sites are several within Horncastle and Louth.

The delights of Horncastle are brought to the fore during the Heritage Open Days festival.

The festival kicked off last Saturday morning with a two-mile, two-hour walk, entitled ‘Horncastle’s Horrible History’ and hosted by Horncastle History and Heritage Society.

Setting off from the Joseph Banks Centre, walkers joined local historian Nick Fox as he took them on a tour of the town's rich architecture.

They heard about many of Horncastle's most notorious people and what made them so infamous, and saw some of the best buildings the market town offers.

Horncastle’s architecture will also be in the spotlight on Wednesday (September 17), from 10.30 am to 2.30 pm, when the The Wong Day Service organisation invites visitors to explore what the beautiful town has to offer.

The history of Louth and its architecture feature strongly during the Heritage Open Days festival.

You can visit the former magistrates’ court, which has been a day service for adults with disabilities for the last ten years, and discover the history of the town through visual displays and trips to sites such as the Roman wall, Hangmans Cottage, and St Mary's Church.

Throughout the festival, Gunby Estate, Hall and Gardens, near Spilsby, is open to visitors. It’s a homely country house dating back to 1700 and set in Victorian walled gardens, complete with orchard and second-hand bookshop.

Meanwhile, in Mablethorpe, also on Wednesday (12 midday to 1.30 pm), you can enjoy ‘A Journey Through Nature And History’ with the National Trust’s nature conservation adviser, Carl Hawke.

Carl will lead a special Heritage Open Days walk, exploring Sandilands' journey from golf course to flourishing coastal landscape, with breathtaking views.

A walk exploring the history of Sandilands in Mablethorpe is one of the Heritage Open Days events this week.

He will take you on a journey through the layers of history that shaped Sandilands, from its medieval roots to its golfing heritage, and into its exciting future as a haven where nature and people can flourish side by side.

In Louth, the festival launched last Saturday with a small display of the distinctive architecture at the town’s museum of Pearson Bellamy.

Bellamy (1821-1901), a prolific Louth-born architect, designed town houses, town halls, chapels, churches, cemeteries, schools, shops and institutes.

His elegant brick and tile architecture can still observed in the town today. It is easy to detect his style in Louth’s handsome terraces, singular dwellings and civic and commercial buildings.

The buildings of Louth are also the focus of a guided walking tour that takes place on Friday (September 19) and Saturday (September 20) at 2 pm, starting from the corner of Westgate and Love Lane.

Organised by Louth Civic Trust, the tours will be led by the leading expert on Louth history, Dr Richard Gurnham, who will highlight important buildings and discuss former residents who helped shape the history of the town, the county and further afield.

Another walking tour, organised by Heritage LIncolnshire, takes place in Mablethorpe on Wednesday (September 17) from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Learn about ongoing projects in the Town Centre Transformation project, the history of buildings around town and find out about the Lincolnshire Seaside Trump Cards project. The event is an opportunity to learn about the improvements being made to Mablethorpe through the project and to ask questions.

For full details of all the events in Lincolnshire, go to the Heritage Open Days website.