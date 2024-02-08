Horncastle publisher takes on nostalgia magazine
Best of British Magazine, has joined the publisher and events company Mortons Media Group.
The magazine, which covers every aspect of life from the 1930s through to the present day, becomes the 25th regular title in the Lincolnshire-based publisher’s portfolio of publications.
“We are delighted to welcome Best of British Magazine into the Mortons Media Group family,” said Mortons’ publishing director Dan Savage.
“Best of British has a rich legacy, and we are committed to building on that foundation, delivering engaging content to their readers and creating new opportunities for advertisers.”
Best of British Magazine is known for its popular articles on classic entertainment, transport, food and drink as well as the great British countryside.
"Under Mortons’ stewardship, the magazine will continue to deliver this great content. The acquisition by Mortons Media is an exciting chapter for Best of British,” said the title’s editor Steve Stabler.
"We believe that this partnership will strengthen the magazine’s position within the market and ensure its continued growth.
"We are confident that Mortons Media Group is the ideal custodian for this beloved publication.”
The first issue of Best of British published by Mortons Media Group will be the March issue, on sale Thursday February 29.