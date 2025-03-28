Human bones found in Alford

Police say the remains have been found behind a property on East Street, Alford.
Police are investigating after the remains of a human jawbone were discovered along with a number of animal bones in Alford on Thursday (March 27).

According to a Lincolnshire Police statement, officers were called to the property on East Street in Alford, where the bones had been discovered in a garden.

They went on: “A scene guard was in place while initial investigations were undertaken. The bones have been recovered and sent for forensic testing to determine their age, which will take some time.”

Apparently, a police spokesperson said initial investigations of historical records suggest that the address may be close to the medieval core of the village, as well as a Bronze Age burial site having been identified in the vicinity. There is Roman activity recorded in the area also.

The spokesperson added: “While investigations are underway, we urge members of the public to refrain from speculation on social media.”

