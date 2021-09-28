Hundreds enjoy village heritage fest

Juliet and Alex Rowles of Dowsby check out the medieval armour at Folkingham Heritage Festival. EMN-210920-133242001

Organised by the local Aveland History Group, Sunday’s event saw re-enacters from medieval, Viking and Anglo-Saxon periods demonstrate on a field close to the castle ruins.

Over on the Millennium Green, a Plough play from Morton was revived by The Pickworth Players and musical interludes were provided by folk artists Teri and Nigel and Penny Less.

True heritage crafters talked about their skills in spinning, weaving, pottery or metalwork.

Oliver Bellamy from the Knights of Skirbeck lets Oliver Beattie, 5, of Rippingale, try out his sword. EMN-210920-133252001

The series of six historical talks in the Village Hall attracted local historians eager to hear more about castles in the vicinity; Knights Templar and Hospitaller; the Aveland Wapentake; Hereward the Wake and oral folk traditions of Lincolnshire.

Displays brought to life poignant letters from the First World War and pictures of bygone days of local villages from the extensive Lawrence family archive.

The organisers thank everyone who took part.

The Aveland History Group has demonstrations and talks through the autumn/winter, with the goal of making history hands on and fun.

Playing a Viking game, Carl Spicer from History Off The Page, with Ethan Birdsall, 13. EMN-210920-133313001

The Pickworth Players revived a plough play from Morton on the Millennium Green at Folkingham. EMN-210920-133222001