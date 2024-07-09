Hundreds expected in Lincolnshire village to mark reburial of famous 18th century explorer

Captain Matthew Flinders. Image: HS2

A homecoming more than 200 years in the making is to take place near Boston this weekend.

​Donington-born Captain Matthew Flinders is to be reburied in his home village on Saturday (July 13).

The 18th century explorer led the first circumnavigation of Australia and is credited with giving the country its name.

Although it was believed Captain Flinders was buried near Euston Station in 1814, his exact final resting place had been all but lost to history until it was discovered during a HS2 rail project dig in 2019.

The reburial will mark the end of a successful campaign by the local group Matthew Flinders Bring Him Home.

In all, about 400 guests are expected to attend, including many Australians, plus guests from Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Mauritius.

Ahead of a service at the village’s St Mary and the Holy Rood, a procession will take place through the village for Captain Flinders’ hearse from about 1.45pm, led by the Bishop of Lincoln, the Right Rev Stephen Conway, plus other clergy and a Royal Navy escort.

It will be met by Royal Naval Sea Cadets and Royal Naval Association standards. A Royal Navy 18-gun salute is planned for 2.20pm.

The church service will begin at 2.30pm, but attendance is restricted. However, the service will be available to view live in Flinders Park and on YouTube.

As part of the day, there will also be a street market in the Market Place, and celebrations and activities in Flinders Park, and fireworks at 10.30pm.