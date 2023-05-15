​A step back in time to life in Boston three centuries ago was offered to visitors at Fydell House at the weekend.

Pictured from left: Carrie Asquith, SJ Worrall and Laimutis Eidrigevicius of Time Will Tell Theatre.

​​The heritage site, in South Street, held its first Georgian Day on Saturday, attracting 211 visitors.

Historic characters in period costumes gave a window into 1760s Boston, while the 18th century house and gardens provided the perfect setting.

Various activities, crafts and games kept young and old entertained – including tile decorating and creating mini Georgian theatres out of paper and card.

Trustee and volunteer, Chris Keane.

Activities consultant Katherine Briggs said: “It was a fabulous day with a great turn-out. Time Will Tell Theatre did a wonderful job of training our volunteer student actors who all did a great job staying in character.

"It was through the National Lottery Heritage Fund project that we were able to achieve this, and we hope it can become an annual event if people want it.”

Clara Nugent, aged two, and 10-month-old Avery Nugent of Woodhall, playing with a Georgian toy theatre.

Period costumes: Willow Germaine - volunteer from Boston High School, Ketherine Briggs - activities consultant for National Lottery Heritage Fund Project, and Kathy Hipperson of Time Will Tell Theatre.

Penny Briggs with a Georgian paper theatre.