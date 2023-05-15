Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 foxes, 4 rabbits & badger found dead: RSPCA launch investigation
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Shein announces plans to open 30 new pop-up stores - all we know
M25 traffic brought to a standstill after child ‘falls out of car’
Holly Willoughby 'visibly uncomfortable' for Phillip Schofield return

In Pictures: A step back in time at the Georgian Day in Boston

​A step back in time to life in Boston three centuries ago was offered to visitors at Fydell House at the weekend.

By The Newsroom
Published 15th May 2023, 13:21 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 13:29 BST
Pictured from left: Carrie Asquith, SJ Worrall and Laimutis Eidrigevicius of Time Will Tell Theatre.Pictured from left: Carrie Asquith, SJ Worrall and Laimutis Eidrigevicius of Time Will Tell Theatre.
Pictured from left: Carrie Asquith, SJ Worrall and Laimutis Eidrigevicius of Time Will Tell Theatre.

​​The heritage site, in South Street, held its first Georgian Day on Saturday, attracting 211 visitors.

Historic characters in period costumes gave a window into 1760s Boston, while the 18th century house and gardens provided the perfect setting.

Various activities, crafts and games kept young and old entertained – including tile decorating and creating mini Georgian theatres out of paper and card.

Most Popular
Trustee and volunteer, Chris Keane.Trustee and volunteer, Chris Keane.
Trustee and volunteer, Chris Keane.

Activities consultant Katherine Briggs said: “It was a fabulous day with a great turn-out. Time Will Tell Theatre did a wonderful job of training our volunteer student actors who all did a great job staying in character.

"It was through the National Lottery Heritage Fund project that we were able to achieve this, and we hope it can become an annual event if people want it.”

Clara Nugent, aged two, and 10-month-old Avery Nugent of Woodhall, playing with a Georgian toy theatre.Clara Nugent, aged two, and 10-month-old Avery Nugent of Woodhall, playing with a Georgian toy theatre.
Clara Nugent, aged two, and 10-month-old Avery Nugent of Woodhall, playing with a Georgian toy theatre.
Period costumes: Willow Germaine - volunteer from Boston High School, Ketherine Briggs - activities consultant for National Lottery Heritage Fund Project, and Kathy Hipperson of Time Will Tell Theatre.Period costumes: Willow Germaine - volunteer from Boston High School, Ketherine Briggs - activities consultant for National Lottery Heritage Fund Project, and Kathy Hipperson of Time Will Tell Theatre.
Period costumes: Willow Germaine - volunteer from Boston High School, Ketherine Briggs - activities consultant for National Lottery Heritage Fund Project, and Kathy Hipperson of Time Will Tell Theatre.
Penny Briggs with a Georgian paper theatre.Penny Briggs with a Georgian paper theatre.
Penny Briggs with a Georgian paper theatre.
Angela Kearns, aged nine, of Boston, decorating Delft Tiles.Angela Kearns, aged nine, of Boston, decorating Delft Tiles.
Angela Kearns, aged nine, of Boston, decorating Delft Tiles.
Related topics:Georgian