Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
The 1940s Home Front group on stage at the event.The 1940s Home Front group on stage at the event.
The 1940s Home Front group on stage at the event.

In Pictures: A step back in time to the 1940s at WWII museum near Boston

A 1940s weekend held near Boston helped to bring a sense of nostalgia and war-time remembrance at the weekend.
By Gemma Gadd
Published 24th Jul 2023, 13:12 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 13:53 BST

The event was hosted on Saturday and Sunday at the We’ll Meet Again WWII Museum at Freiston Shore and saw visitors of all ages enjoying the entertainment, activities and exhibits on offer.

On-stage singing and dancing performances were given by The 1940s Home Front, while re-enactment groups gave a sense of realism, which added to the atmosphere.

Visitors, many of whom dressed in 1940s clothes, were able to browse a variety of stands, a display of vintage vehicles and get hands-on with various artifacts and equipment from the war and Home Front at the museum’s two exhibition halls. Others were able to have a go at the on-site Lancaster flight simulator.

The museum, run by husband and wife Paul and Linda Britchford, aims to bring wartime history back to life.

Photos by Holly Parkinson.

Trying out the guns for size: Alfie Oglesby, age 12, with Finley Jarvis Boyall, age 11.

1. Weapon of Choice

Trying out the guns for size: Alfie Oglesby, age 12, with Finley Jarvis Boyall, age 11. Photo: Holly Parkinson

Boston and Lincolnshire poachers get into the spirit of the event.

2. Re-enactments

Boston and Lincolnshire poachers get into the spirit of the event. Photo: Holly Parkinson

Rita Smith from The 1940s Home Front.

3. Entertainer

Rita Smith from The 1940s Home Front. Photo: Holly Parkinson

The 1940s Home Front performing on stage.

4. Dancing

The 1940s Home Front performing on stage. Photo: Holly Parkinson

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Lancaster