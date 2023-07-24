In Pictures: A step back in time to the 1940s at WWII museum near Boston

A 1940s weekend held near Boston helped to bring a sense of nostalgia and war-time remembrance at the weekend.

The event was hosted on Saturday and Sunday at the We’ll Meet Again WWII Museum at Freiston Shore and saw visitors of all ages enjoying the entertainment, activities and exhibits on offer.

On-stage singing and dancing performances were given by The 1940s Home Front, while re-enactment groups gave a sense of realism, which added to the atmosphere.

Visitors, many of whom dressed in 1940s clothes, were able to browse a variety of stands, a display of vintage vehicles and get hands-on with various artifacts and equipment from the war and Home Front at the museum’s two exhibition halls. Others were able to have a go at the on-site Lancaster flight simulator.

The museum, run by husband and wife Paul and Linda Britchford, aims to bring wartime history back to life.

Photos by Holly Parkinson.

1 . Weapon of Choice Trying out the guns for size: Alfie Oglesby, age 12, with Finley Jarvis Boyall, age 11. Photo: Holly Parkinson

2 . Re-enactments Boston and Lincolnshire poachers get into the spirit of the event. Photo: Holly Parkinson

3 . Entertainer Rita Smith from The 1940s Home Front. Photo: Holly Parkinson

4 . Dancing The 1940s Home Front performing on stage. Photo: Holly Parkinson

