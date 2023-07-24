In Pictures: A step back in time to the 1940s at WWII museum near Boston
The event was hosted on Saturday and Sunday at the We’ll Meet Again WWII Museum at Freiston Shore and saw visitors of all ages enjoying the entertainment, activities and exhibits on offer.
On-stage singing and dancing performances were given by The 1940s Home Front, while re-enactment groups gave a sense of realism, which added to the atmosphere.
Visitors, many of whom dressed in 1940s clothes, were able to browse a variety of stands, a display of vintage vehicles and get hands-on with various artifacts and equipment from the war and Home Front at the museum’s two exhibition halls. Others were able to have a go at the on-site Lancaster flight simulator.
The museum, run by husband and wife Paul and Linda Britchford, aims to bring wartime history back to life.
Photos by Holly Parkinson.