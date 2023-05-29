In Pictures: Medieval Hanse celebration promotes Boston’s rich history

Visitors to Boston on Saturday were treated to a Medieval market and performers as part of International Hanse Day.

The event, held in front of the Stump, saw a procession of flags and banners, live music, juggling jesters and stalls offering food from the era.

Medieval crafts were also demonstrated with displays of spinning, mosaics, wood-carving and a working forge.

In Medieval times Boston port was second only to London in importance, being the country’s leading exporter of wool and trading widely with the Hanseatic states. It was the wealth generated by this wool trade that financed the building of Boston Stump.

Boston Hanseatic League group, which organised the event.

Alison Fairman from Boston Hanse Group said on the day: “We are trying to get people together. There are many people from different countries here in Boston today, and they are learning about our history.

"What we want is for people to know what an amazing history this town has.”

Diana Mihailova and her children Alex, seven, and Amelia, six, learn from Mike Sharp of the Hansa group.

L-R Shirley Bell and Jane Kay of Boston School of Mosaic with a piece based on the Hanseatic League history in the town.

Minstrels perform medieval music for the visitors to the event beside the monument.

Kim Blanchard-Smith of Brothertoft Spinning Group giving a demonstration.

At work in the forge. Byron Robinson, a 15th century period re-enactor with Salamander group.