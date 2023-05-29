In Pictures: Medieval Hanse celebration promotes Boston’s rich history
Visitors to Boston on Saturday were treated to a Medieval market and performers as part of International Hanse Day.
By The Newsroom
Published 29th May 2023, 14:22 BST
Updated 29th May 2023, 14:29 BST
The event, held in front of the Stump, saw a procession of flags and banners, live music, juggling jesters and stalls offering food from the era.
Medieval crafts were also demonstrated with displays of spinning, mosaics, wood-carving and a working forge.
In Medieval times Boston port was second only to London in importance, being the country’s leading exporter of wool and trading widely with the Hanseatic states. It was the wealth generated by this wool trade that financed the building of Boston Stump.
Alison Fairman from Boston Hanse Group said on the day: “We are trying to get people together. There are many people from different countries here in Boston today, and they are learning about our history.
"What we want is for people to know what an amazing history this town has.”