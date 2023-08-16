​A celebration event to mark the sixth anniversary of a popular war museum near Boston was held at the weekend.

​The ‘We’ll Meet Again WWII Museum’, in Freiston Shore, held a day of nostalgic entertainment and military re-enactments to delight the crowds on Sunday.

There was live music by 1940s singer Natasha Harper, various stands and exhibits, and a fly-past from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

A number of volunteers supporting the museum also did their bit while donning period costumes to bring war-time history back to life.

Photographer and museum supporter Jason Dawson said: “From history enthusiasts and families, visitors were treated to an immersive journey into the heart of World War Two. The museum's exhibits showcased a vast collection of artifacts, documents, and memorabilia, bringing to life the experiences of soldiers and civilians alike. Every corner of the museum seemed to tell a unique story, leaving visitors in awe and contemplation of the global impact of the war.

“One of the highlights of the open day was the living history reenactment group The Lincolnshire Poachers. A dedicated group of young volunteers who meticulously recreated scenes from significant battles and historical events, offering visitors an opportunity to witness the past come alive before their eyes. The authenticity of the reenactments and attention to detail added depth and realism, leaving attendees with a profound appreciation for the sacrifices made during World War Two.”

He added: “The museum paid a heartfelt tribute to the brave veterans who fought selflessly for their countries. The event saw the participation of several veterans, now in their twilight years, who were recognized and honored for their service and dedication. Their inspiring stories and firsthand accounts brought applause from visitors, creating a powerful connection between past and present generations.”

The museum was set up by husband and wife Paul and Linda Britchford in August 2017 with the aim of preserving wartime memorabilia and educating both adults and children about the years of conflict and life on the home front.

Mr Britchford said: “It was a great day, well supported by everyone and we’ve had some great feedback from those that came.

"One of our visitors was so impressed by singer Natasha Harper that they offered to pay for her to return and sing again for us at another event.”

1 . Fly-past The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight. Photo: Jason Dawson

2 . Allo Allo Volunteer Jim Cullen mans the 'police station' at the museum. Photo: Jason Dawson

3 . Singer Natasha Harper performing for the crowd. Photo: Jason Dawson