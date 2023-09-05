Register
The winners. From left - Mike Wabe (3rd), Roy Palmer (1st), his consort Sandra Kettlewell, and Steven Holt (2nd).The winners. From left - Mike Wabe (3rd), Roy Palmer (1st), his consort Sandra Kettlewell, and Steven Holt (2nd).
In pictures: Town criers in full voice at Sleaford contest

Sleaford’s fourth annual Town Crier Competition has been hailed as another success.
Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 5th Sep 2023, 16:42 BST

Winner was Chelsea pensioner Roy Palmer, second was Steven Holt of Morley, West Yorkshire and third was Mike Wabe of Watton, Norfolk.

Bes themed cry award went to David Hind of Helmsley.

Best dressed crier went to Mark Wylie of Calne and best ambassador was Mike Wabe of Watton.

Sleaford Town Crier was host and said he was now planning to bring the British championships to the town next year.

A number of the criers helped officially open the Happy Crafters new shop in Westgate and rang out newlyweds Stacey and James Fleetwood of Ruskington as they emerged from St Denys’ Church.

Parade to the market place

1. Parade to the market place

Parade to the market place Photo: David Dawson

Newlyweds, James and Stacey Fleetwood get a 'bells up' from the town criers, with daughters Edith, four, and Sybil, two.

2.

Newlyweds, James and Stacey Fleetwood get a 'bells up' from the town criers, with daughters Edith, four, and Sybil, two. Photo: Andy Hubbert

Calne Town Crier, Mark Wylie

3. Calne Town Crier, Mark Wylie

Calne Town Crier, Mark Wylie Photo: David Dawson

Otley Town Crier, Terry Ford

4. Otley Town Crier, Terry Ford

Otley Town Crier, Terry Ford Photo: David Dawson

