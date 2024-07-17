International turnout as famous Lincolnshire-born explorer completes final voyage (IN PICTURES)

​On Saturday (July 13), in the presence of Royal Navy representatives and international guests, Capt Matthew Flinders was laid to rest in his home village of Donington, near Boston.

While less well known in the UK, Capt Flinders is a household name in Australia. There, his surname is associated with many places, including Flinders Station in Melbourne and the town of Flinders in Victoria.

Capt Flinders’ remains were discovered in London in 2019 during work on the HS2 rail project.

Although it was believed he was buried somewhere near Euston Station in 1814 (aged 40), his exact final resting place had been all but lost to history since the mid-19th century.

Archaeologists were able to identify his remains through a named lead depositum plate (or breastplate) placed on top of his coffin.

Following the discovery, a group named Matthew Flinders Bring Him Home (MFBHH) campaigned to have the remains of Capt Flinders reinterred in Donington.

The group would go on to be awarded a £35,000 grant through the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund to help bring about the homecoming.

The reinterment on Saturday took place at the village’s Church of St Mary and Holy Rood.

Ahead of the service, a procession through the village took place with Capt Flinders’ coffin. It was led by the Bishop of Lincoln, the Right Rev Stephen Conway, other clergy, and a Royal Navy escort. A Royal Navy 18-gun salute then took place outside the church.

About 400 people were estimated to have attended the event, including many Australians, plus guests from Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Mauritius.

Other activities on the day included stalls in the Market Place and family fun in Flinders Park.

Chairman of MFBHH Jane Pearson said: “After just over five years of planning, we are absolutely delighted to have brought Matthew Flinders home to Donington.”

She hailed the ‘amazing’ show of support from the Royal Navy and civic dignitaries from the UK and Australia.

“Military personnel of all ranks and uniforms were proudly present to support the event and so many local and visiting Australians were with us too,” she said.

“We have had a fantastic day that Donington will remember for a long time,” she added.

Footage from the day can be watched here.

1 . The homecoming of Cpt Matthew Flinders Naval cadets arrive to line the procession route. Photo: Mick Fox

2 . The homecoming of Cpt Matthew Flinders The cadets in place near St Mary and the Holy Rood, Donington. Photo: Mick Fox

3 . The homecoming of Cpt Matthew Flinders Members of the public lining the procession route. Photo: Mick Fox