Brave knights are preparing for a medieval tournament set to take place in Tattershall over the August bank holiday.

A mighty order of knights is marching down to Tattershall Castle from Saturday 26 to Bank Holiday Monday 28 August for a thrilling medieval tournament, hosted by the Plantagenet Medieval Society.

The tournament will features hand-to-hand combat in the arena and dancing displays, and you can also enjoy the sights and sounds of daily medieval life with traditional cooking techniques.

There will also be hands-on activities to experience what history was like hundreds of years ago, with chances to aim a bow and shoot arrows, try on heavy medieval armour and even become a squire.

Guests can also enjoy a variety of talks about medieval animals, clothing, and ways of living.

The Castle is hosting a Summer of Play until Sunday September 3, where visitors can discover playful and active ways to enjoy a day outdoors, including a tug of war or perfect your aim with the bean bag toss.

There are plenty more activities to burn off all that summer energy, including the popular climb all the way to the top of the Great Tower battlements to view the surrounding Lincolnshire horizon.

Picnics are also welcome in the grounds, with picnic benches available on-site for comfortable snacking and a variety of ice-creams and cold drinks available.