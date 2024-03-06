An image of the former Lea & Green factory in Sleaford. (Image: Sleaford Museum)

‘Lee & Green – A remarkable local firm’, will be the title of the lecture hosted by Sleaford Museum Trust on Tuesday March 26.

Lea & Green made ginger beer and ran an aerated water bottling factory on the site of the Barge and Bottle on Carre Street in the town and artefacts related to their history can be seen at Sleaford Museum.

The venue will be St Denys’ Church Room, Market Place, Sleaford starting at 7.30pm.

Admission is £3 for non-members and £1 for members. A raffle will be run and refreshments available. Donations welcome.