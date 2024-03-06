Lecture on history of former Sleaford drinks industry
Jonathan Smith will be giving a talk on an historic local firm in Sleaford later this month.
‘Lee & Green – A remarkable local firm’, will be the title of the lecture hosted by Sleaford Museum Trust on Tuesday March 26.
Lea & Green made ginger beer and ran an aerated water bottling factory on the site of the Barge and Bottle on Carre Street in the town and artefacts related to their history can be seen at Sleaford Museum.
The venue will be St Denys’ Church Room, Market Place, Sleaford starting at 7.30pm.
Admission is £3 for non-members and £1 for members. A raffle will be run and refreshments available. Donations welcome.
For details call: 07518972016.