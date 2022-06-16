Leftover Jubilee funding to go to comemmorative bench

A leftover £2,700 from the town’s Jubilee celebrations will go towards a commemorative bench and plaque for the town.

Thursday, 16th June 2022, 11:27 am
At the last meeting of Horncastle Town Council on Tuesday June 14, the council discussed what to spend the remaining £2,760 which was left from the funding granted by Arts Council England and Lincolnshire Community Foundation’s Let’s Create Jubilee Fund.

It was decided that a commemorative bench will be purchased and installed at Watermill Road, as well as a commemorative sign for Jubilee Way.

Other grants will go to the Horncastle Air Cadets for £100 as a thank you for their efficient marshalling at the Scrivelsby Beacon Lighting, as well as a donation to the Horncastle History and Heritage Society to create printed booklets dedicated to 70 years of Horncastle life.

