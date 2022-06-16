Leftover Jubilee funding to go to comemmorative bench

At the last meeting of Horncastle Town Council on Tuesday June 14, the council discussed what to spend the remaining £2,760 which was left from the funding granted by Arts Council England and Lincolnshire Community Foundation’s Let’s Create Jubilee Fund.

It was decided that a commemorative bench will be purchased and installed at Watermill Road, as well as a commemorative sign for Jubilee Way.