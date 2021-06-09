Lincoln Cathedral cafe and shop opening

Lincoln Cathedral’s new café and shop is set to open to the public in a fortnight.

Set in the historic Old Deanery, and overlooking the newly landscaped Dean’s Green, Lincoln Cathedral Café will be opening on Monday June 28

Lincoln Cathedral shop now has a contemporary new space in the visitor centre, with a boutique look and entrance direct from the Dean’s Green and several new product lines will be unveiled on launch day including unique Lincoln Cathedral branded beers from the local Ferry Ales Brewery and a stunning bespoke range of Sophie Allport items created exclusively for the Cathedral.

Will Harrison, Chapter Clerk at Lincoln Cathedral, said that the opening of the shop and café was the culmination of many years’ work and a cause for much needed celebration after a turbulent 18 months.

“At a time when people are once again able to socialise with friends and family, we are delighted to be sharing new spaces where everyone can enjoy spending time together. We are looking forward to welcoming visitors from Lincoln, Lincolnshire and beyond; whether they are old friends and regular visitors, or if this is their first time though the doors," he said.

“The transformation that has taken place is simply breath-taking when we remember what the Old Deanery looked like before the work began.

"Completing this project through the pandemic added another level of complexity that we could never have imagined, but though a tremendous team effort between all the staff at the Cathedral, contractors, partners and funders, we have created this brilliant resource for all who visit the Cathedral and the local area, and everyone who lives or works nearby.

"We hope that everyone who eats in the café or buys from the shop will be just as delighted with the end result as we are.”

Alongside the café and shop, a suite of community meeting rooms, complete with everything needed to host meetings and conferences, will also be available for commercial, charitable and community organisations to hire.

The shop, café and community meeting rooms are the first facilities in the new visitor centre to open, and will be followed by a learning suite, discovery centre and exhibition gallery later in the year.

Both Lincoln Cathedral Café and the Cathedral shop will open at 9.30am on Monday 28 June, and following that the café will be open daily from 9am to 5pm and the shop will be open from 9.30am to 5pm Monday to Saturday, and from 10am to 4pm on Sundays.