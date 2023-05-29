Lincolnshire Wolds ​​Outdoor Festival coming to town

​You can celebrate our beautiful Lincolnshire Wolds AONB here in Horncastle this week.

Nature Lab Market Town Tour

​The popular Lincolnshire Wolds Outdoor Festival continues this week, with events and activities across the area – including here in Horncastle – running until Sunday June 11.

Following a successful first outing in 2022, the festival encourages participants to explore the stunning scenery that makes up the Lincolnshire Wolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), whilst taking part in exciting activities and learning the history that makes up a large part of East Lindsey.

This year’s Festival celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Wolds being designated as an AONB, and more than 150 events and activities planned over the course of the three weeks.

Coming next to Horncastle will be the pop-up Nature Labs in Horncastle tomorrow (Thursday) in the Market Place from 10am to 3pm.

The Labs will allow residents and visitors to learn more about some of the local wildflowers that are scattered around the Wolds, create their own plant pot out of paper, and plant local Lincolnshire wildflowers seeds to grow at home.

Tomorrow will also see the guided Revesby Estate Walk, taking in the church and village, then through grass field to a track to monastery field.

To book a place on this walk, call 01507 568395.

