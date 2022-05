Sleaford news.

‘Aviation Connections to Lincolnshire in the First and Second World Wars’ will highlight the stories of those who served in the Royal Naval Air Service, Royal Flying Corps and Royal Air Force during both world wars.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tales concentrate around Sleaford and district and illustrate deeds of those who fought and died in the skies.