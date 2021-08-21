Local history buff showcases Rasen collection

Virtual museum EMN-210816-204708001

Adrian Richards started with the family history bug more than 25 years ago, which led to an interest in the history of Market Rasen.

As his interest grew, Adrian started to collect local items, ranging from postcards, badges and booklets, to bottles, Market Rasen Mails and clothing.

He said: “My interest was boosted incredibly by joining the Facebook group Market Rasen Memories in 2012.

Adrian Richards

“This group, started in 2011 by Peter Spilman, really got me hooked in researching the history of the town.

“I started taking pictures of what I was collecting and posting them in the group.

“Responses then inspired me to start my own virtual museum Facebook group where I could post all my artefacts and the research with it.”

Now with encouragement from his 200-plus members, Adrian has taken things a step further and created the Market Rasen Virtual Museum website, which showcases his collection and the history behind them.

Virtual museum EMN-210816-204805001

Adrian said: “The museum is like a normal museum where articles are displayed with some background history.

“It is still a young site which I am still adding to with the items and articles I have.

“There is plenty more information to be added to the site, so it will continue to grow.

“I hope that more things will come my way to keep me adding to it too.”

Virtual museum EMN-210816-204946001

The virtual museum can be found at marketrasenmuseum.comAdrian added: “I would like to give a big thank you to the people who have already donated items to the museum.