Lottery grant launches county wide crafters’ vending machine

Design Nation Lincolnshire will be running the Curious Keepsake Machine tour. EMN-210907-122043001

The Curious Keepsake Machine is a specially customised vending machine full of small handmade artworks that will travel to three venues in the coming months, starting in August: The Hub in Sleaford from August 17 - September 12; The Collection in Lincoln from September 21 - October 17 and 20-21 Visual Arts Centre in Scunthorpe from October 26 - November 21.

Funded through an Arts Council England National Lottery Project Grant, the aim of this project is to bring artwork to new audiences and make it a fun experience. Visitors to the venues will be able to purchase a special token and the Curious Keepsake Machine will then dispense them a surprise gift to take home, created by one of eight artists involved in the project: Nicki Jarvis, Laura Mabbutt, Kathleen Smith, Paula Briggs, Ann Povey, Sharon Dickinson, Angela Ibbs and Caroline Matthaei.

Nicki Jarvis, one of the artists involved in the project said: “We developed this idea during our zoom meetings over lockdown, as a way of creating a fun way for people to get a small art object to keep. Each item will be a unique craft item, inspired by the idea of a precious talisman or keepsake that fits into your pocket.”

Hayley Banks from Design-Nation who are also supporting the project, was pleased it was one of the first cluster hub to gain the Arts Council grant and said: “Design-Nation launched cluster hubs to bring together members on a local level; for peer support, but also to explore opportunities for projects, training and collaboration.”