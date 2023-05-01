Event will be on Sunday May 7 at the Three Kings Inn, in Threekingham when you will be shown how to make your own costume for taking part in Viking festivals.
No previous knowledge is needed and all materials are supplied.
It will be led by Jim Snee, who has years of experience making historical costumes to a high standard. Examples of his work can be seen on historical documentaries for Channel 4, S4C and the Discovery Channel, and for one afternoon he is happy to share his knowledge of drafting, cutting and sewing historical garments based on archaeological examples.
This workshop requires no previous sewing experience and will allow you to start the basic Viking clothing items of tunic (or tunic dress) and trousers or hose. Examples will be available to view and all materials for a cosplay or theatrical costume are included in the ticket price.
If you wish to make a costume for re-enactment an additional payment will be required to cover the higher quality materials needed to meet re-enactment society standards.
Tickets are available in advance at: https://allevents.in/sleaford/make-your-own-viking-costume