Where you can see the rehearsals for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee flypasts.

On June 2, there will be a six-minute flypast over London featuring Red Arrows, Spitfires and Hurricanes.

However, rehearsals will take place from Tuesday, May 24, starting at the Wash and The North Seaand heading over the RAF Cranwell base.

If the weather is not suitable for the rehearsals on May 24, they will be moved to May 26 or 27.