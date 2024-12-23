Memorial commemorates fatal wartime mid-air collision over Sleaford area village

The training flight accident above Carlton Scroop near Sleaford also mortally wounded a Dalmatian dog - the squadron mascot on board one of the aircraft.

Around 100 people attended the unveiling on December 18, with United States Air Force and RAF officers and an RAF Guard of Honour.

The ceremony was held 80 years exactly from the day of the collision, complete with two Dalmatian dogs.

It included the Kaddish to respect radio specialist and first generation Hebrew American Corporal Louis R Tolpen, who was killed.

He was one of seven aircrew who died after crews took off from nearby RAF Barkston Heath - training on two Liberator aircraft after surviving combat time on American bombers and Troop Carrier Command C-47. Three men survived.

Ernest Ward Jnr, the son of survivor Tech Sgt Ernest P Ward, travelled from Texas to share the unveiling with Danny Wells, paying tribute to Staff Sergeant Stanley R Wells who perished.

Ernie Ward said: “I am truly grateful to see such an amazing commemoration of the American aircrew who died that day. My father survived and lived a long life but we must always remember those who did not and the sacrifice they made.”

St Sgt Wells, 22, had married a girl from Lincoln less than a month before and the couple were expecting a baby.

Lt Col Chris Nastal, United States Air Force, laid a wreath and said; “This was the greatest generation. It’s an honour to be involved today and to be part of such an incredible event to honour the American servicemen who came to help fight for freedom.”

The memorial is the latest chapter in author David Bristow’s determination to pay a fitting tribute to the men who died.

His book ‘What Happened to You Lazy Lou?’ was named after one of the aircraft and prompted by a narrow escape for his father - then a pupil at Carlton Scroop primary school.

David researched how the fates of 9th USAAF Transport crews and Bomber pilots of the Mighty 8th Air Force combined to end in tragedy.

David said: “The aircraft narrowly missed the school otherwise my father might have been killed, and, of course, I would not be here.”

The plaque has been funded by Simon Hutton, whose family owns nearby Sudbrook Moor Golf course. It follows his meeting with David at the launch of South Kesteven District Council’s Soldiers from the Sky National Lottery Heritage Fund airborne heritage trail in August.

David Bristow said: “I am absolutely delighted and grateful to Simon. I researched and wrote the book because I felt the story needed telling. This memorial will now be a permanent tribute to men who came to help us fight for freedom, survived the worst of the war in 1944 and yet never made it home.”

Sponsor Simon Hutton said: “I am very interested in Second World War history and felt that it was important to help commemorate such a tragic loss of life that played out here on our doorstep. I am honoured to be able to help tell the story.”

Coun Rhea Rayside, South Kesteven District Council Cabinet Member for People and Communities said: “This story perfectly illustrates why telling the stories of South Kesteven’s military heritage is so important. The memorial will be a lasting tribute to amazing men who fought as our allies.”

The memorial carries a photo of Major Jerry, the Dalmatian dog that flew from America with his pilot owner Lt Col Lewis Frederick when the United States Army Air Force joined the war effort.

After campaigning in North Africa, Sicily and Italy they flew to the UK to prepare for D-Day and Operation Market Garden, flying troops and supplies to Europe.

Aircraft crash wreckage fell in a field near the golf club. The second aircraft tried, but just failed, to reach RAF Cranwell.

Col Frederick was killed when Lazy Lou crash landed and broke up near North Rauceby. Jerry was thrown clear but badly burned when he ran back to find his master and later died of his injuries.

Two Dalmatian dogs were present on the day, including one from British Dalmatian Welfare, to pay tribute to the breed characteristics of faithfulness and courage.

1 . Air crash relatives Ernie Ward and Danny Wells unveil the memorial.JPG Air crash relatives Ernie Ward and Danny Wells unveil the memorial. Photo: SKDC Photo: SKDC

2 . Lt Col Chris Nastal, US Air Force, with Dalmatian.JPG Lt Col Chris Nastal, US Air Force, with one of the Dalmatians that were brought along to remember the mascot that also died in the crash. Photo: SKDC Photo: SKDC

3 . Carlton Scroop memorial.JPG The memorial at Carlton Scroop. Photo: SKDC Photo: SKDC

4 . Air crash image 1.JPG An archive image of personnel at the scene of the air crash. Photo: ugc