Memorial road run sees 100 vehicles roll up to windmill

The third annual George Chambers Road Run was staged on Sunday, the cavalcade arriving in spectacular style for lunch at Heckington’s eight-sailed windmill.

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 16th May 2023, 17:56 BST

One hundred vintage tractors, a traction engine and other classic vehicles took in a route of country roads around nearby villages.

It was organised by Kevin Chambers, of Hubberts Bridge, in memory of his late father George and hoped to raise over £2,000 for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance from entry fees, an auction and raffle.

Kevin explained both he and his father were mechanics for David Brown tractors at the Kirton branch where they had discussed driving a little vintage tractor from Land’s End to John O’Groats. When his father died four years ago, Kevin and his family fulfilled the ambition, covering 970 miles in seven days, raising £9,000. Then the road run was born.

A curious contraption turned heads in the procession through Heckington.A curious contraption turned heads in the procession through Heckington.
Kevin hopes to have raised a grand total of £16,000 for the air ambulance.

Only three wheels on this one.Only three wheels on this one.
It was an amazing sight to see so many old tractors arrive.It was an amazing sight to see so many old tractors arrive.
James Rickards of Swaton with a traction engine owned by Pat Allan.James Rickards of Swaton with a traction engine owned by Pat Allan.
The enormous procession of tractors and other vintage vehicles.The enormous procession of tractors and other vintage vehicles.
