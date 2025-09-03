Military heritage goes on display at Caythorpe Gala

St Vincent's Church, Caythorpe. Photo: SKDC

Caythorpe Gala on Saturday (September 6) will have a special new feature – a marquee displaying the district’s dramatic airborne forces heritage.

Exhibits will illustrate how British, American and Polish paratroopers gathered in South Kesteven to train and embark from local airfields for the key milestones of D-Day and Arnhem.

The marquee is organised by South Kesteven District Council as part of its Soldiers from the Sky project – made possible by Lottery players.

Exhibits include RAF Barkston Heath, from where American 9th Troop Carrier Command aircraft carried troops and equipment to Europe.

Another exhibit from former RAF North Witham tells how elite US Pathfinder troops were first into D-Day invasion action on June 5, 1944, landing in occupied France to lay markers and hold landing zones for the incoming airborne invasion.

Other memorabilia include Operation Doomsday, when British airborne troops flew from Barkston Heath to accept the German surrender in Norway and an American mid-air training collision overhead Carlton Scroop killing decorated US veterans.

Caythorpe Gala is supported by 216 Signals Parachute Regiment as part of its annual village reunion. Airborne Signallers were based in Caythorpe in 1944 and there is a memorial to them in St Vincent’s Church.

The gala is always entwined with a visit by veterans and those wishing to remember the part the village played in the Battle of Arnhem, including visits from present day paratroopers.

Coun Bridget Ley, SKDC Armed Forces Champion said: “St Vincent’s Church and Caythorpe village have a special and lasting resonance with airborne forces, and we are delighted to support the village Gala with our heritage marquee.

“Our project is telling largely untold stories of an amazing episode in the district’s military history and this is a great opportunity to demonstrate that heritage in a very special location.”

Caythorpe Gala will be open from 1-5pm on the playing field with local performances, family games, a dog show and sports.