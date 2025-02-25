Mural to old post house revealed in Sleaford

There has been praise on local social media now the repainted exterior of the Grade II listed building at 10 Market Place can be seen, having also had guttering repaired and a mural commemorating its history as the old post house.

North Kesteven District Council has been working closely with commercial property and business owners to wind back the clock by repairing and reinstating historic features, using more than £380,000 of UK Shared Prosperity Fund money allocated across 12 projects, with up to 90 per cent of the total cost of works awarded as a grant, the rest funded by the owners.

By the end of the scheme in March 2025 the town centre will be transformed with 15 different shopfronts being restored or existing features repaired.

In 1636, masonry from Sleaford Castle was used to build the George Inn on the site of what is now 10/11 Market Place.

The George played a part in the town’s administration and in 1791 Sir Jenison William Gordon and Sir Joseph Banks met there with others to agree a revised scheme for the Slea Navigation.

In 1823, Thomas Fawcett, a local businessman, refaced the inn fronting Market Place and converted it into three shops now known as 10a, 10b and 11 Market Place.

1 . image003 (2).jpg The new mural to the old post house in Sleaford. Photo: NKDC Photo: NKDC