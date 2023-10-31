Museum talk on Talks, Teas and Teasers
Sleaford Museum Trust will be holding another of its themed history talks next month – on the theme of ‘Talks, Teas and Teasers’.
The talk will be on Tuesday November 14 at St Denys Church Room, Market Place, Sleaford starting at 2pm until 4pm.
Admission is £3 for non-members and £1 for members.
There will be a raffle and refreshments available.
Donations towards the museum, which is situated on Southgate next to the Monument Gardens, are welcome too.
For more details call 07518972016.