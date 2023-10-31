Register
BREAKING
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly

Museum talk on Talks, Teas and Teasers

Sleaford Museum Trust will be holding another of its themed history talks next month – on the theme of ‘Talks, Teas and Teasers’.
Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 31st Oct 2023, 15:31 GMT
Sleaford MuseumSleaford Museum
Sleaford Museum

The talk will be on Tuesday November 14 at St Denys Church Room, Market Place, Sleaford starting at 2pm until 4pm.

Admission is £3 for non-members and £1 for members.

There will be a raffle and refreshments available.

Donations towards the museum, which is situated on Southgate next to the Monument Gardens, are welcome too.

For more details call 07518972016.