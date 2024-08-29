National Trust properties in Lincolnshire to join in open days
Each year places across the country throw open their doors to give people the chance to explore, see hidden places and try new experiences for free. The theme this year is ‘Routes, Networks and Connections’.
Gunby Hall, near Spilsby, will be hosting a special event over the weekend of September 7-8 with a selection of local craft and trade stalls.
The hall and estate will be open between 10am until 4pm. Limited house tickets will be available from 11am.
Belton House's first Community Festival will be taking place this year on September 14 and 15.
The free to enter event aims to open up access to art, heritage, and education, with a whole host of activities, talks and demonstrations on stage.
A wide range of local groups and organisations are coming to showcase the work they do in the community and you can enjoy treats from a number of food stands, while exploring the many arts and crafts stalls. Activities run between 10am – 5pm.
There will be free admission to Tattershall Castle over the weekend of September 14 and 15, 10.30am to 4.30pm, with the opportunity to explore inside the castle and its stunning grounds, with games to play on the lawn. The Castle is open between 10.30am and 4.30pm (last entry 3.30pm).