New castle path project nears completion

Contractors under the supervision of Sleaford Town Council have spent the summer months constructing and laying a stone and gravel path to loop around Castlefield – the site of Sleaford Castle – with a view to opening it up to more year-round access, as it can get muddy in the wetter, winter months.

It is all part of a project to research and raise public awareness in the historic moated site, which was built by the bishops of Lincoln Cathedral and was visited by King John and King Henry VIII during its life before falling into decay and its stone robbed for other local buildings in the late 16th Century leaving only one piece still visible above the surface.

The project dates back to a proposal in September 2015, which three years later resulted in the birth of the Sleaford Castle Heritage Group formed by members of Sleaford Town Council and Sleaford Civic Trust.

The project started in earnest in 2018 with research into the available history and archaeological surveys (funded by the Town Council) to discover the full extent of the site. The group’s findings allowed them to recreate digital images of the castle and other buildings, produce exhibition display boards, build a scale model of the site and write a booklet describing the castle and its historical link with Sleaford.

This work was well supported by North Kesteven District Council with UK Shared Prosperity Funds. A slimmed-down ‘Uncovering Sleaford Castle’ exhibition and the castle model is currently on display in Sleaford Museum and the excellent booklet is on sale in the Museum, Carre Art Gallery, Navigation House and Sleaford Town Council.

Garry Titmus from the heritage group explained: “Key objectives were always to provide better access and recreation facilities to the public and to inform visitors about the history and significance of the castle.

“The positioning and construction of the path, which encircles the site, has been carefully planned by the group and as the full extent of Castlefield is designated as a national Scheduled Monument, all aspects have been agreed with Historic England.”

He commented: “It has been a unique undertaking, funded through the Town Council, and the path is designed especially to facilitate access to everyone with mobility problems.”

Archaeologists have monitored the work throughout, although Town Clerk Chris Pilkington admits only a single roof tile has been uncovered during the work which could have come from the demolished Constable’s House that formed part of the site. “They also found the remains of a wall but it was not thought old and nothing held up the work,” he said.

Seven interpretation boards have been produced, again supported by NKDC with UKSPF money. The boards provide details of the castle as well as information about famous historical figures and how it all relates to the history of Sleaford.

Construction of the path started in late May and is all but complete, with the Town Council due to make improvements to the appearance, signage and access for its vehicles to Castlefield from Castle Causeway and it will be installing path side benches too. Mr Pilkington said there will be a spur path down to the river bordering the site. Another path and bridge linking to Nag’s Head Passage had been dropped due to the expense.

Once this is done the Town Council will install the boards - six along the new path at significant points such as the site of the Great Barn and the gatehouse, with the seventh sited inside the castle’s Inner Bailey.

Mr Pilkington has also sought advice from the district’s conservation officer about how to remove graffiti from the remaining piece of castle wall. “There is a hope that if more visitors are attracted to the site it may deter vandals and den makers.

He added: “It is good after many years to see this happening.”

1 . mssp-27-08-25-castle path DSCN1056.JPG The path looping around Castlefield is all but complete. Photo: AH

2 . Digital Castle model.jpg Research by the heritage group saw a visual reconstruction created of how Sleaford Castle would have looked. (SCHG) Photo: SCHG

3 . mssp-27-08-25-castle path DSCN1062.JPG The Town Council will improve the signage and entrance area to the Castlefield site. Photo: AH