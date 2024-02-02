New exhibition on historic period when women were 'considered property' set for Lincolnshire

A ‘unique’ historical exhibition is set to open at Boston’s Guildhall Museum next week.

Following the installation of the ‘Pilgrim Woman’ sculpture between the Stump and Boston Library, artist Rachel Carter will reveal the exhibition entitled 'Pilgrim Woman: Boston' on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Transported, which is partnering the project, said: “The exhibition dives deep into the artistic journey and historical research that culminated in the captivating bronze statues.

“In the 400th anniversary year of the Mayflower voyage, Rachel followed in the footsteps of the Mayflower Pilgrims to develop new work inspired by their journey and encounters, which brings together ancient crafts and contemporary technology in new and innovative ways. In order to bring attention to the often-unheard stories of the women on this journey, Rachel created the Pilgrim Woman series.

"Inspired by the compelling stories of families arrested in Boston jail during the early 17th century, the sculpture reflects the period where women were considered property. The binding of the two women symbolizes the historical bondage of women to their male counterparts and their religious beliefs, fostering dialogue about the role of women in society.”

Nick Jones, director of Transported, remarked: “The exhibition is a really special opportunity for the town to connect with its history. The story of the pilgrims has been brought to life, literally woven together to create beautiful braids and decorative panels that is at the centre of the sculptures, one of which is now permanently on display outside St Botolph’s. Rachel's work harnesses cutting edge digital technology together with bronze age processes to create something that spans the centuries.”

Coun Sarah Sharpe, Boston Borough Council portfolio holder for culture, said: “I am delighted that we able to support this unique exhibition through our NPO project, creating more cultural opportunities in the Borough and helping to put the spotlight on some of the forgotten or unheard stories of the Mayflower voyage. I’d like to thank Rachel, Transported and everyone who has worked to make this event possible, and would encourage as many people as possible to experience it for themselves and find out more about this fascinating piece of Boston’s history.”

The exhibition, which aims to explore this body of work, will run from February 7 to April 20. Entry is free, and the Guildhall is open Wednesdays to Saturdays, 10:30am to 3:30pm, with last admission 3pm.

There will also be free weaving workshops with Rachel Carter on February 23 and 24.

The project is possible thanks to South & East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership’s Arts Council England’s NPO fund, Boston Borough Council, Transported and Arts Council England.

1 . Pilgrim Woman The Pilgrim Woman exhibition will be held at The Guildhall Museum. Photo: Transported

2 . Bronze sculpture The Seperatist Women sculpture outside the Stump. Photo: Sophie Arnold. Photo: Sophie Arnold

3 . Mini models Models of the small bronze sculptures will feature in the exhibition. Photo: other

4 . Museum exhibition The Boston Guildhall Museum exhibition starts on Wednesday. Photo: UGC