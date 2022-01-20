Operations Manager Rachel Marriott and Welcome & Service Assistant Robert Wilson. Photo: Mike Pounder. EMN-220113-093453001

The National Trust’s Gunby Hall and Gardens is looking for friendly locals to join its volunteer team and is aiming to recruit another 50 people as it prepares to open its gates in February for the 2022 season.

The roles that the property team is recruiting for are house volunteers and visitor experience volunteers. House volunteers welcome visitors inside the house and offer information, tell stories and make sure visitors feel safe and happy. Visitor experience volunteers greet visitors in the car park with a smile, check tickets, give out information and offer a cheery goodbye when visitors leave again.

Training for both roles will be provided and the minimum commitment is three hours every other week.

“We already have 150 wonderful volunteers who help out at Gunby,” says Gunby’s senior visitor experience officer Astrid Gatenby. “With the help of our volunteers, we can open Gunby to many visitors again the coming season and share the love for this very special place. Most of our volunteers have been with us for many years and we couldn’t do what we do without them.”

To request an application form, email [email protected]