New memorial with Binbrook and Wickenby connections unveiled at RAF Coningsby

The day also marked the Squadron’s 110th anniversary; having been formed at Netheravon Airfield in Wiltshire as a unit of the Royal Flying Corps on St. Valentine’s Day in 1915.

The new memorial depicts all the aircraft in the Squadron’s history which were lost with loss of life; 249 aircraft and over 1,150 personnel.

Squadron Leader Si Devenish is the mentor at 12 Squadron, and was the project manager. Rachel Russel from the Binbrook Collection developed the design, which was then built by former 12 Squadron Engineer, Matthew Nightingale.

Rachel said: “This is the first design project I have done for an active squadron, the challenge for this one was making sure I had put the correct details on the design. It was a joy to help with the printing and application and to see it in place.”

Squadron Leader Devenish said: “The 110th anniversary is the right time to mark the sacrifices of our predecessors, and we were lucky that Rachel and Matthew were willing to help us create a lasting memorial to the fallen of 12 Squadron.”

For much of its history, 12 Squadron has been a bomber squadron. Today it is a joint Royal Air Force and Qatar Emiri Air Force Squadron and prepares Qatari personnel for front line roles in their home country.

Reverend Wing Commander Ian Brown, RAF Coningsby’s Senior Chaplain, opened the service of dedication. In his opening remarks, he said: “The memorial is a lasting tribute, and sign of deep gratitude to those who have worn the Squadron’s badge. Their memory continues to inspire us, and we commit ourselves anew to the values of freedom and sacrifice.”

Friends of 12 Squadron from the Binbrook Collection and the RAF Wickenby Memorial Museum, where the Squadron used to be based, attended the service.

Wing Commander Andy Watson is Officer Commanding 12 Squadron. He said: “Thank you Si, Rachel, and Matthew for turning this project into a reality. The Squadron has a poignant reminder, without hierarchy of sacrifice, to those who have gone before us. We are deeply grateful to our supporters from the Binbrook Collection and Wickenby Museum, who give their own time to preserving our legacy.”

OC 12 Sqn reveals a new memorial outside the 12 Sqn entrance commemorating 12 Sqn fallen aircraft and soldiers. 14/02/25 Reverend Wing Commander Ian Brown with the memorial outside 12Sqn entrance.

OC 12 Sqn reveals a new memorial outside the 12 Sqn entrance commemorating 12 Sqn fallen aircraft and soldiers. 14/02/25 Reverend Wing Commander Ian Brown stands at the new memorial.

Fairey Battle crews of 12 Squadron check their maps on the snow-covered airfield at Amifontaine, France, 6 January 1940.

RAF Andover, Hampshire based 12 Squadron Fairey Foxes J7949 and J7950 with a Sergeant checking the Met with a telescope. The squadron was the only RAF user of the Fairey Fox, 1926-31, and its performance was superior to other types, resulting in the motto of 'Leads the Field'.