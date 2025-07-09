New pop-up museum in Wragby reveals fascinating Roman finds

A vacant shop in the town’s market place has been transformed into a vibrant museum telling Wragby’s story as a strategically important community where five roads meet.

Among the treasures on display are Roman floor tiles, that, amazingly, still show the footprints of a toddler running loose around the workshop as they laid out to dry, more than 1,600 years ago.

The museum sees Wragby’s fascinating history brought to life through objects, documents, photographs and memories, in exhibitions that span from prehistory right through to the 20th century.

Coun Natalie Oliver, executive member for culture at Lincolnshire County Council and county councillor for Woodhall Spa and Wragby, said: “I’m thrilled to see the museum open its doors. Wragby has a proud history dating right back to Roman times and it’s brilliant to see this being celebrated.

“The dedicated volunteers from The Wragby Heritage Group have had a longstanding ambition to showcase the town’s amazing history in their own museum and I’m delighted we have been able to step in to help make this dream a reality.

“With many visitors flocking to the coast to enjoy the summer sunshine, Wragby is the perfect pitstop and I’d urge them to call in, explore the museum and grab a bite to eat at one of the brilliant pubs and cafes.”

Coun Adam Grist, portfolio holder for market towns and the rural economy at East Lindsey District Council, said: “This is an excellent example of what the East Lindsey Investment Fund is striving to achieve, supporting cultural events in our market towns to help attract more visitors, support our fantastic businesses and grow the local economy.

“Initiatives such as the Wragby Museum highlight what can be achieved when passion and determination are combined with the right funding – and when we all work towards the same goal.

“I’m certain that many people will visit the museum to learn more about Wragby’s fascinating history over the coming weeks and months.”

Wragby Museum is open Thursday to Sunday from 10am to 4pm until Sunday September 21, 2025.

The museum has been a true passion project of volunteers from The Wragby Heritage Group and has been made possible thanks to support and funding from Lincolnshire County Council and East Lindsey District Council.

To find out more, follow The Wragby Heritage Group on Facebook.

1 . Wragby design.jpg Displays and artefacts in the new museum. Photo: LCC Photo: LCC