New pub bosses keen to be hub of community

The new pairing in charge of an historic village pub are looking to place it firmly at the centre of community life.

Martin Forward and John Budworth. New owners of the Three King's Inn.

John Budworth and Martin Forward have just taken over the Three Kings Inn at Threekingham, offering it as a ‘community hub’ serving organisations such as parish council meetings, historic car clubs and parties.

Having run a variety of pubs over the years, the couple recently sold their award-winning Crown Hotel in Holbeach, looking for a slightly steadier pace.Martin said: “We both love this style of pub, full of history with the pub being on the site for nearly 1,000 years with links to King John and Dick Turpin.Opening just over a week ago, they invited surrounding villagers to try their food and drink and inspect what alterations they have made so far, enjoying live music from a Johnny Cash tribute act.

John said: "It is a nice village, a nice location and a nice pub.

The restaurant area bears the old pub sign as well.

“We are just adding to what we have got, such items as historic pictures of the building, as we don’t want to take away its character.”

John said they both do their fair share alongside the staff, getting involved with every aspect and want to make this latest venture more food-orientated, with speciality evenings.They want to continue to support local good causes and plan to hold regular live entertainment and events.

They intend to extend the beer garden and have seating in the car park for newly-introduced bike nights.

The duo also plan a craft market on the Saturday of the King’s Coronation with children’s colouring competition, stalls, a singer and karaoke.

