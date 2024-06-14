The plans for enhancements to Handley Monument. Image: NKDC

A revised starting date of late June has been announced for enhancement work to begin on Handley Monument in Sleaford.

The £165,000 project involving funding from North Kesteven District Council and UK Shared Prosperity Fund money will see new uplighting installed arounnd the monument on Souhgate, with new raised planters, benches and paving around it to create a more attractive gateway to the town from the south.

North Kesteven District Council Assistant Director of Economy Tony Mabbott said: “We’ve made good progress on acquiring the remaining permit needed before the phase one works can begin, to up-light the monument, and in lining up a new start date with our contractor. This revised start is now likely to be in late June, with an exact date to be confirmed.

“We’re also firming up a new date for the subsequent day that National Grid will go onsite to connect up the new lighting and power box, which will complete phase one. We’d like to sincerely thank everyone for their patience while we make these revised arrangements, and we will share confirmed dates as soon as they’re available.”