New start date for Handley Monument revamp works in Sleaford
The £165,000 project involving funding from North Kesteven District Council and UK Shared Prosperity Fund money will see new uplighting installed arounnd the monument on Souhgate, with new raised planters, benches and paving around it to create a more attractive gateway to the town from the south.
North Kesteven District Council Assistant Director of Economy Tony Mabbott said: “We’ve made good progress on acquiring the remaining permit needed before the phase one works can begin, to up-light the monument, and in lining up a new start date with our contractor. This revised start is now likely to be in late June, with an exact date to be confirmed.
“We’re also firming up a new date for the subsequent day that National Grid will go onsite to connect up the new lighting and power box, which will complete phase one. We’d like to sincerely thank everyone for their patience while we make these revised arrangements, and we will share confirmed dates as soon as they’re available.”
He added: “The final timescales and start date for phase two of the project – which will see improvements made to the immediate space around the monument including new benches and planters retaining the two existing trees – are still being confirmed, including the lead time for materials. Provisionally though it’s expected that this second phase will begin before the end of July and finish in late August. The project will be completed by the installation of an information board detailing the history of the monument, and this is set to take place later this year.”
