New toolkit launched to help preserve church buildings

The Diocese of Lincoln has launched a new online toolkit to help preserve and maintain church buildings that might otherwise fall into disrepair.

A new toolkit to preserve churches. Pictured - Blankney Church.

Funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the Volunteers’ Project and Resources Toolkit is a set of seven videos that cover a range of topics including project management, grant funding tips, masonry, heating and environmental advice for church buildings and churchyards.

Bishop Stephen Conway, Acting Bishop of Lincoln said: “It offers valuable information for those who want to embark upon a church building project, whether the mundane but very necessary roof repairs or more extensive reordering projects to enable wider community use.

“In an easy and accessible series of videos and webinar recordings, there is much here that will be of use to churchwardens and project leads.

“However, I hope that it will also be a valuable training tool for those from outside our worshipping communities who are interested in church buildings for what they represent as a part of our collective history, part of the very fabric of our towns and villages and an integral part of the wide skies of Greater Lincolnshire.

“I am particularly grateful for the support of the National Lottery Heritage Fund through their Inspired Ideas funding stream”.

A range of written resources can also be found on the diocese website. These include a brief guide to church architecture and other useful resources that can help parishes learn about and maintain their church and history.