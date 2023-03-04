New video shot for town heritage trail

Local actors have been called upon to take part in the filming of a new video linked to a heritage trail around the town.

The Sleaford actors in costume for their history video.

Sleaford and District Civic Trust set up a heritage trail featuring plaques bearing QR codes where when scanned by visitors touring the trail using their mobile phone, they can view a short video where historical re-enactors talk about the local landmark.

A new video will be available from early March on the Sleaford Heritage Trail website and by scanning or tapping plaques with a smartphone at the site of Sleaford Castle.

Filming has just taken place, led by local film producers Callum and Andy Burn of Tin Hat Productions. They used Sleaford Little Theatre members to shoot the video at The Playhouse. It features a meeting of the Carre family in 1585 with the parts played by Tony Gordon (Robert Carre the elder), Craig Pakes (Robert Carre Junior) and Laura Davies (Eleanor).

Filming on stage at The Playhouse.

They discuss the castle and plans for the future while stood in the grounds of the part-demolished castle.

Robert Carre the elder was a great landowner who had bought the castle as a ruin in 1559 and oversaw much of its continued demolition and salvage. He was one of the greatest English landowners and helped fund Queen Elizabeth’s war against Spain. He lived in Carre House, Sleaford, which later became the site of the Almshouses.

Robert Carre of Aswarby, a former High Sheriff, is believed to have lived at Old Place, Sleaford. He was the son of ‘the elder’ and ‘founded’ Carre’s school.

Eleanor Whichcote was granddaughter of Robert the elder and lived at Aswarby.

