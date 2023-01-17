‘No’ to boat shed next to River Slea

A plan to install a tool shed for a band of volunteers formed to maintain a stretch of disused Sleaford canal has been rejected by district council planners.

The Cut, off the River Slea at Eastbanks. A new group had hoped to site an equipment shed on it. (Archive photo)

The application by Christopher Hodgson, on behalf of the newly formed Slea Riverbank Trust, sought permission from North Kesteven’s planning committee to erect a timber shed to store waterway maintenance equipment and a boat for removing debris from The Cut.

It is a blocked off spur of the River Slea near Carre Street, partially filled in. The new charitable trust has recently taken ownership after Sleaford and District Civic Trust gave it up due to spiralling costs.

Advertisement