It is Oil Engine Day this weekend at Tattershall Bridge’s unique attraction.

Dogdyke Pumping Station's Dave Hall and Alan Martin oiling the Ruston 7XHR Diesel Engine that superceded the steam engine. Photo: Chris Frear

On Sunday (September 3), the historic Dogdyke Pumping Station will host a gathering of oil engines by members of the Lincolnshire Oil Engine Club.

Visitors will be able to see engines of all shapes and sizes that once powered workshops, pumped water, generated electricity, and drove milking machines, and other farm equipment will be on show and working.

Several of these engines were made in Lincolnshire by such firms as Ruston and Hornsby, Blackstone and Robey.

Dogdyke Pumping Station’s own Lincoln-built Ruston and Hornsby oil engine of 1940, will also be at work, powering the 24inch Gwynnes’ centrifugal pump.

Alongside the Ruston oil engine house is the building holding the unique Bradley and Craven steam engine, built in 1856, which will be at work powering the 24-foot wooden scoop wheel that lifted water out of the drain and into the river Witham.

There are Children’s games, Bric-a-Brac, Tombola and Plant Stalls and a small Museum, and refreshments are available in the pump attendant’s cottage.

The site has ample car parking, accessible toilets and is wheelchair friendly.

The station will be open from 12.30pm to 4.30pm, admission is free, but donations are welcome to support the preservation of the site.

Access to the Dogdyke Pumping Station is by Bridge Farm, east of Tattershall Bridge on the A153 Sleaford to Horncastle road, LN4 4JG.

The ‘what3word’ location is: shuttling.unopposed.stunning .