PICTURES: Veteran fight mechanic celebrates 100th birthday at Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre

Fred Pearce worked on Lancasters at the former RAF Spilsby base during the Second World war and is the only surviving member of Bomber County's 207 Squadron

To mark the occasion, family and friends organised a surprise visit to the centre on Armed Forces Day to reunite him with the Lancaster he had not seen for 10 years since his last visit

The current Wing Commander of 207 Squadron, Scott Williams of RAF Marham, also travelled up to the Centre o honour Fred with a special presentation.

East Kirkby Heritage Aviation Museum Fred Pearce (left) as a flight mechanic during the Second World War.

East Kirkby Aviation Heritage Centre Wing Commander Scott Williams of 207 Squadron travelled up from RAF Marham to wish Fred a happy 100th birthday and make a presentation to him.

East Kirkby Aviation Heritage Centre Fred Pearce is reunited with the Lancaster at East Kirkby Aviation Heritage Centre.

East Kirkby Aviation Heritage Centre Fred Pearce (centre) with family and friends and Wing Commander Scott Williams at his 100th birthday celebration.