PICTURES: Veteran fight mechanic celebrates 100th birthday at Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre
A veteran flight mechanic celebrated his 100th birthday with a visit to Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre.
Sunday, 27th June 2021, 5:29 pm
Fred Pearce worked on Lancasters at the former RAF Spilsby base during the Second World war and is the only surviving member of Bomber County's 207 Squadron
To mark the occasion, family and friends organised a surprise visit to the centre on Armed Forces Day to reunite him with the Lancaster he had not seen for 10 years since his last visit
The current Wing Commander of 207 Squadron, Scott Williams of RAF Marham, also travelled up to the Centre o honour Fred with a special presentation.
