Plans to create an events space at Alford Manor House approved

The Manor House, Alford. Photo Google Maps

Plans to create an events space for up to 100 people at The Manor House in Alford have been approved.

A section 73 application has been put forward for the extension and alterations to the existing building to provide a function room, canopy, workshop and alterations to the existing car park at the house on West Street, Alford.

The proposal relates to plans to make alterations to the house which have already been approved.

Councillors at East Lindsey District Council backed the plans at a Planning Committee today (Thursday, August 7) which have considered the possible impacts to the heritage of the town.

Heritage Lincolnshire, the Environment Agency and Lincolnshire County Council were consulted on the plans.

Heritage Lincolnshire and the Environment Agency said they didn’t have any objections to the proposals.

Lincolnshire County Council said the alterations would not cause a significant impact to the traffic flow in the town.

In a report, the county council said: “Having given due regard to the appropriate local and national planning policy guidance, Lincolnshire County Council (as Highway Authority and Lead Local Flood Authority) has concluded that the proposed development would not be expected to have an unacceptable impact upon highway safety or a severe residual cumulative impact upon the local highway network or increase surface water flood risk and therefore does not wish to object to this planning application.”

Construction work to create a function room big enough for 100 people at the house on West Street, Alford has already begun.

The district council has received £2.1 million in government funding to carry out the renovations.

Coun Richard Cunningham (Independent), who sits on the Skegness St Clements ward, said he supported the application.

He added: “As long as we are complying with the heritage and cultural aesthetic of Alford, then I do not see any reason why we cannot approve this application.”

During the construction, the house will remain open for visitors but the number of parking spaces will be reduced while the work is ongoing.