From left: Abdul Hamid Qureshi and Alison Fairman, Boston Town Board members with Sabah Hadi and Adil Chisti

Four new blue plaques have been unveiled around Boston to celebrate the heritage of buildings around the town.

The plaques were revealed after a presentation at Fydell House organised by The Boston Preservation Trust Civic Group, who have updated and put together a register of Boston’s Heritage Plaque Register.

The Warehouse at 50 High Street, was one of the buildings who was given a plaque. Dating back to Georgian times, the building once served as a public warehouse for grain and other essential goods as part of Boston’s thriving maritime industry. It was later converted by two well-renowned Boston residents, textile artist and designer Mary Farmer and her husband ceramicist Terry Moores, into a home and studio. The building is currently undergoing extensive restoration and renovation works by new owners Limrah Homes, which will see a new commercial unit created in the building along with four apartments. The renovation has been supported by a grant from the Healing the High Street programme which is funded by the Towns Fund through Boston Town Board. Delivered by Heritage Lincolnshire, Healing the High Street offers grants to building owners so that they can invest in repairing and restoring historic features to their buildings.

Sabah Hadi, the building’s new owner said: “I’m so thrilled this moment has arrived. We are very near to completion of the restoration of the warehouse and it’s not only an honour to have a blue plaque to celebrate the building, also some of the families who lived here”.

The other buildings recognised by new blue plaques are: Scott House, on Skirbeck Road, an early workhouse designed by the renowned architect Sir George Gilbert Scott; The Arbor Club; and Lindum House.

Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Services in Lindum House said they “are honoured to be working in such a distinguished building, with an amazing history” and after recent renovation are “hoping to add more history to it in many years to come”.

The Civic Group have now produced a free walking trail which means visitors to the town can find out more about Boston’s heritage plaques. The trail uses QR codes which link to further information on each building’s history.